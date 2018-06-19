'A pleasure and a privilege' - Sunday Business Post editor Ian Kehoe to leave role

Mr Kehoe had been in the role since 2014. The newspaper has been put up for sale by its owners Key Capital and has been on the market for some time.

Enda O Coineen’s Kilcullen Kapital has expressed an interest in buying it.

Mr Kehoe said: “After four years as editor of The Sunday Business Post, I have decided to move on. I can’t speak highly enough of the team or the newspaper. I will remain in situ until a new editor has been appointed. It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege.”