McKillen’s Oakmount gets green light for 291 apartments in Blackrock

Paddy McKillen’s property development company, Oakmount, has received planning permission to build a 291-apartment complex on the Blackrock site of St. Teresa’s House and related structures in Temple Hill, Monkstown.

Paddy McKillen’s property development company, Oakmount, has received planning permission to build a 291-apartment complex on the Blackrock site of St. Teresa’s House and related structures in Temple Hill, Monkstown.

Wednesday’s decision by An Bord Pleanala to approve the Oakmount blueprint for the 4.56-hectare (11.27-acre) site with only minor amendments marks a milestone in McKillen’s efforts to expand and diversify his project and property portfolio in Dublin and become a major player in the residential market.

McKillen in 2017 acquired the Temple Hill site, formerly owned by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, for a reported €30 million.

The plan approved envisions more than a dozen new residential blocks of two to eight storeys each containing 284 apartments.

An existing structure, St. Teresa’s House, would be converted into a three-storey block of six apartments, and the one-storey St. Teresa’s Lodge would be dismantled and relocated nearby to become a converted one-bed residence featuring original roof timbers, decorative elements and rubble stonework.

The project’s plans for use of open space include a woodland park, playground, courtyards and gardens totalling nearly 15,000 square metres. Some 272 spaces for vehicles, mostly underground, and 666 bicycle spaces are proposed.

In its ruling the planning board concluded that the Oakmount plans “would constitute an acceptable residential density in this suburban location, would not injure the residential or visual amenity of the area [and] would not detract from the character and setting of the Gate Lodge.” It said an environmental assessment impact report would not be required because "the proposed development would not be likely to have significant effects on the environment."

An Bord Pleanala ordered that the development's vehicle parking spaces to be designed with the future use of electrical cars in mind.

Online Editors