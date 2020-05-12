McDonalds to reopen six drive thru's in Dublin

Fast food chain McDonalds has announced it is reopening six drive thru restaurants in Dublin this month.

McDonalds' restaurants across Ireland and the UK closed eight weeks ago over concerns linked to Covid-19.

However, Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer, today said six drive thru's are to reopen on Wednesday, 20 May.

The locations of the restaurants will be confirmed next week.

In a statement, he said: "In the last few days, updated government guidance has been shared in both the UK and Ireland, which makes it clear that takeaways and deliveries can operate.

"I can today announce we will pilot reopening 6 Drive Thru restaurants in the Dublin area on Wednesday, 20th May and we will confirm the locations next week.

"In early June, we will then begin our next phases of reopening our Drive Thrus in towns and cities across the UK and Ireland. We will keep you updated as restaurants open in your area."

There will be a €30 per car cap spend and customers are encouraged to use contactless payment methods.

Mr Pomroy said a number of safety and social distancing measures have been introduced in kitchens.

Staff will use of contactless thermometers and their temperatures checked on arrival at work.

The "pilot' reopening means the menu will also be reduced and fewer staff will work in the kitchen and service areas.

Workers will also wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He said the safety measures could mean staff will be operating at a slower pace as they adapt to working in smaller teams and social distancing.

More restaurants across Ireland and the UK are planned to reopen in early June.

Online Editors