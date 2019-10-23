McDonald's shares drop after rare profit miss

Sales did rise 4.8pc in the third quarter. But that was below the nearly 5.2pc growth analysts had expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Here, Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald's UK & Ireland, said the brand achieved a further quarter of growth in Ireland that was boosted by the opening of three new restaurants across the country this year.

He said the group continued to invest in formats that customers recognised.

Competition in the fast food space is intensifying with rival chains challenging McDonald's dominance with value meals and plant-based food options.

Burger King and KFC both jumped on the plant-based burger trend faster than McDonald's, which is currently testing a vegan burger in Canada.

Irish Independent