McCarthy's Emerald Airlines confirms it is preferred bidder for Aer Lingus Regional contract

CONOR McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines has confirmed it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Aer Lingus to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service from 2023.

It’s also thought likely he will now run the rule over Dublin-based Stobart Air, which currently operates the service and which is for sale by its owner, the UK-based Stobart Group.

The Irish Independent exclusively revealed yesterday that Mr McCarthy had been selected by Aer Lingus for the Aer Lingus Regional contract.

Aer Lingus agreed to award the 10-year contract to Mr McCarthy’s company following a tender process started last month.

“Emerald Airlines looks forward to these negotiations in coming weeks with a view to concluding a binding contract and progressing our ambitious plan to roll out a fleet of 15-plus ATR-72 Aer Lingus-branded aircraft from Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Shannon,” said Mr McCarthy.

Stobart Air operates the Aer Lingus Regional service under a contract that expires at the end of 2022. It had also tendered for the new contract.

Stock market-listed Stobart Group confirmed in a statement last night that it had not been selected as the preferred bidder for the Aer Lingus Regional contract beyond the end of 2022.

However, Stobart Group chief executive Warwick Brady said that it will “enter negotiations with the new Aer Lingus franchisee given the anticipated interest” in Stobart Air’s assets including its slot portfolio.

However, Emerald Airlines has also started the process to secure its own air operator’s certificate.

“The decision to not make Stobart Air its preferred supplier for a new commercial agreement does not alter the group’s intention to exit Stobart Air and Propius as soon as is practicable,” said Stobart Group.

Propius is a related aircraft leasing company.

“We have a leadership team with 270-plus years of combined aviation experience,” said Emerald Airlines in a statement this afternoon.

“We believe this, combined with our deep knowledge of the market, airline operations and the Aer Lingus network will ensure that the Aer Lingus Regional business will be a huge success in the years ahead, delivering vital transatlantic connectivity in addition to more point-to-point business,” it added.

Mr McCarthy, who is the founder and executive chairman of aircraft maintenance firm Dublin Aerospace, was non-executive chairman of Stobart Air between 2018 and late 2019.

Mr McCarthy was named chief executive of Aer Lingus Commuter in 1991 when he was just 28-years-old. He left there in 1996 to become director of group operations at Ryanair. In 2000, he established advisory firm PlaneConsult and went on to co-found airlines including AirAsia and JetStar.

He was also a member of the government’s recent aviation taskforce designed to prepare a plan for helping Ireland’s crippled aviation sector tackle the impact of the Covid pandemic.

In 2009, Mr McCarthy founded Dublin Aerospace from the ashes of SRTechnics. He secured multi-million euro backing from investors including Airbus, Enterprise Ireland and AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes.

Dublin Aerospace employs up to 450 people during its peak winter season and is building a €15m facility at Ashbourne in Co Meath.

Last month, it established its first overseas operation, at the former Flybe maintenance facility at the UK’s Exeter Airport. It has branded the new operation as Exeter Aerospace and expects to employ more than 250 people there within the next three to four years.

That facility will service ATR and Q400 turboprop aircraft. Stobart Air uses ATR aircraft on its Aer Lingus Regional services.

Stobart Group has substantial liabilities connected to Stobart Air and Propius.

Stobart Group said it can exercise its right to an early break clause for a lease agreement with German firm Goal for eight ATR aircraft in April 2023 at a cost to the group of $21.2m, plus finance and maintenance costs. That break clause will come four months after its Aer Lingus Regional contract has finished.

“Doing so would allow Stobart Group to exit its pre-existing parent company guarantees,” it added.

Mr Brady also confirmed that the group was not the preferred bidder.

“Whilst a disappointing decision by Aer Lingus, we believe that Stobart Air is a strategic and attractive asset for a potential buyer with a number of options open to it in terms of continued operations beyond its current franchise agreement with Aer Lingus,” he said.

“It is well placed to build on eight years of reliable, customer-focused connectivity between Ireland and the UK and utilise its European air operator certificate to operate out of Ireland and seek further franchise or independent flying arrangements,” he added.