McCarthy's Emerald Airlines confirms it is preferred bidder for Aer Lingus Regional contract

Likely to weigh up acquisition of Dublin-based Stobart Air

Contract: Conor McCarthy of Dublin Aerospace Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

CONOR McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines has confirmed it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Aer Lingus to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service from 2023.

It’s also thought likely he will now run the rule over Dublin-based Stobart Air, which currently operates the service and which is for sale by its owner, the UK-based Stobart Group.

The Irish Independent exclusively revealed yesterday that Mr McCarthy had been selected by Aer Lingus for the Aer Lingus Regional contract.

