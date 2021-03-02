| 5.7°C Dublin

McCann checks out of Dalata, but looks to the future

Self-effacing CEO vows to stay active in business on retirement from hotel chain

Looking ahead: Pat McCann is to retire from his CEO role at Dalata. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

HE will turn 70 in September, but don’t expect Pat McCann to rest on his laurels.

Having announced yesterday that he’ll retire as chief executive of Ireland’s biggest hotel chain, Dalata, later this year, the veteran boss intends to remain very active in the business world.

A couple of corporate board appointments would seem a natural evolution. But Mr McCann is self-effacing about his prospects.

