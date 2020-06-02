Maximum passenger charges decided for Dublin Airport last year are 'no longer valid', aviation commissioner says

Assumptions made by the Commission for Aviation Regulation last year when it determined the maximum passenger charges that can be levied at Dublin Airport from 2020 to 2024 are “no longer valid” in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to its Commissioner, Cathy Mannion.

She made the comment this afternoon as the Commission said it’s further reducing the price caps it had introduced for 2022 and 2023, by 13 cent and 7 cent respectively, following a complaint from Ryanair that the length of time given by the Commission to Dublin Airport to achieve operation efficiencies was excessive.

An Appeals Panel convened to examine the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) pricing determination was not convinced that four years were required to achieve the operating efficiencies target. The panel also said that it was not convinced that the CAR had determined if the efficiencies could be achievable over a shorter period of time.

But the Panel rejected most points of appeal, concluding that the CAR did not err, that it gave proper consideration to material it was presented with, and that CAR had full regard to its statutory requirements, the Commission said.

Regulator Cathy Mannion

The Commission determined in October that it would reduce the maximum charge per passenger that can be levied by the DAA at Dublin Airport between 2020 and 2024.

The €7.87 average maximum passenger charge between 2020 and 2024 is much lower than the maximum charge of between €9.05 and €9.94 per passenger that had been sought by the DAA.

The DAA has previously claimed that the reduction was a "disaster" for passengers and the Irish economy and put its capital projects at risk.

The Commissioner for Aviation Regulation, Cathy Mannion, insisted that the new maximum charges would enable the DAA to invest €2.3bn in Dublin Airport to deliver a hub capable of handling 40 million passengers a year.

However, in light of the pandemic, the DAA, the semi-State company that operates Dublin and Cork Airports, is planning to cut hundreds of jobs.

The DAA currently employs about 3,300 people in Ireland, with more working at its Aer Rianta International unit.

All staff members are being offered reduced working hours, while a voluntary severance scheme is being introduced.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips told staff last month that virtually all capital projects at Dublin Airport are now being reviewed, with the exception of the new €320m runway, new mandatory baggage screening facilities and other core maintenance schemes.

The CEO warned that it could be “several years” before passenger traffic at the gateways is back at levels seen in 2019, when a total of 35.5 million people travelled through the airports. Dublin Airport accounted for 32.9 million of those.

Mr Philips said the combined traffic at the two airports might be as low as 21 million passengers in 2021.

“The wide-ranging impact of Covid-19 means that many of the assumptions and expectations which underpin the 2019 Determination on airport charges are no longer valid,” said Ms Mannion today.

“The regulatory model used in the 2019 Determination is intended to allow for a reasonable degree of deviation (whether up or down) from ex-ante forecasts over the five-year period, without a requirement for an interim review,” she said.

Ms Mannion added: “The current situation is not a reasonable degree of deviation from those forecasts. We will revisit these assumptions in the coming months and years. We intend to work with all stakeholders to review the 2019 Determination in light of Covid-19.”

