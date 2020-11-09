Markets rise in hope for hotels and air travel after vaccine news

Hotel operator Dalata and Ryanair have seen the biggest early gains among Irish shares as the prospect of a Covid vaccine lifted European markets to an eight month high on Monday.

Global markets surged on the news that Pfizer and BioNTech had reported progress in their COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said the experimental vaccine was more than 90pc effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

The pan-European STOXX 600 surged more than 4pc and was set for its best day in about six months. In Dublin and across Europe the biggest gains were for travel and leisure stocks. Shares in Ireland’s biggest hotel operator, Dalata are up a massive almost 19pc. Ryanair shares are up by more than 13pc. With strong gains across other names including AIB and Bank of Ireland Irish shares along are set to for a boost of billions of euro to their valuations.

BioNTech’s shares jumped more than 27pc, while Germany’s main stock index added about 6.5pc.

“The news on Pfizer’s vaccine has brought down the uncertainty on the vaccine front and has helped markets regain their lost confidence which is even more important now with a second virus wave spreading across Europe,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

A resurgence in virus cases had hit markets hard last month, with the STOXX 600 losing more than 5% after the UK, Ireland and France all announced new nation-wide lockdowns.

Markets are also up on optimism for global trade as a result of confirmation over the weekend that Joe Biden had won the US Presidential elections, including anticipation that win will drive progress on the UK/EU Brexit trade talks.

Dublin shares are up 3.18pc overall. In London the FTSE 100 jumped 4.8pc.

