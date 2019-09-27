Mario Draghi denies ECB interfered in appointment of new Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf

ECB President Mario Draghi has denied his bank interfered in the appointment of new Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf after a controversy surrounding his handling of a New Zealand budget leak.

In a letter written in response to a query from Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carty, Mr Draghi said the ECB is not involved in such appointments.

“The ECB is not involved in decisions on the appointment of national central bank governors. Such decisions are taken by the relevant national authorities. The Governing Council welcomed Governor Makhlouf at its September meeting and looks forward to working with him.”

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf

The Irish Times reported in July that the ECB had raised concerns over Ireland’s new Central Bank head over. That reported cited contact between former Central Bank Governor Philip Lane – now the ECB’s chief economist, and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in relation to a controversy surrounding the appointment.

Mr Draghi’s short letter made no reference to such a call.

The ECB’s governing council is largely made up of governors of the central banks of each of the euro members states, who in turn are appointed by their national governments. Any deviation from that would raise major issues in relation to institutional separation and the independent of the central bank.

Ireland’s controversial new Governor Gabriel Makhlouf was New Zealand's treasury secretary, the top civil servant in the country's Department of Finance, until last May.

His long-planned exit from the job was marred by the findings of a government inquiry there into how he'd failed to take responsibility for a budget leak or to meet expectations about how it should be handled.

Mr Donohoe backed Mr Makhlouf to take the job here despite the controversy which blew up just weeks after the Irish appointment was made.

