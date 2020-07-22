Manufacturers' prices for goods fell 1.2pc last month - CSO

Manufacturers saw factory-gate prices fall 1.2pc and their own energy costs rise 8.5pc last month as the Covid-19 crisis continued to squeeze margins.

Prices for construction materials, however, rebounded by 0.6pc from May - led by a nearly 30pc jump in the cost of sand and gravel.

The Central Statistics Office report on June’s prices on goods produced by Irish manufacturers found sharp disparities between prices in the domestic economy versus export markets.

Manufacturers’ prices were 8.2pc lower on average from June 2019, although the CSO said that figure in part reflected unfavourable exchange-rate movements on export prices.

Prices for export sales fell by 1.5pc last month but rose by 0.1pc domestically versus May. Similarly, prices for exported goods fell by 8.7pc over the year, but only 1.5pc for manufacturers' sales within the State.

Manufacturers saw their own unit costs for energy supplies rise last month, particularly for electricity, which rose 10pc from May. The prices charged for petroleum-based fuels – including petrol, diesel and fuel oil – rose by 7pc.

Construction materials firms saw prices rise in line with the national reopening of building sites. The average cost of sand and gravel rose 28.9pc, stone 3.6pc, concrete blocks and bricks 0.3pc and timber 0.2pc.

Food product prices overall fell by 1.2pc from May, but prices for meat and meat products rose 2.3pc. Beverage prices fell 0.1pc.

