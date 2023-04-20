Mannok holds profits steady at €26m amid inflation surge

MANNOK, the former Quinn Industrial Group, said its profits remained virtually static at €25.8m last year in the face of soaring inflation, as its revenue jumped 17.7pc to €317.7m.

Releasing details on Thursday of its full-year performance, Mannok said that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation last year reflected a “gradual pass-through” of rising input costs, fluctuations in the euro-sterling exchange rate and softening demand as a result of price pressures.

Mannok manufactures a broad range of building materials products including cement, concrete, insulation and aggregates. It also makes food packaging plastics and counts companies such as Kerry, Ornua and Kepak among its customers. It employs more than 800 people.

Quinn Industrial Holdings – once a major part of ex-billionaire Sean Quinn’s empire – was rebranded as Mannok in 2020 following a five-year repositioning of the business under chief executive Liam McCaffrey.

“Operationally, our focus in 2022 was to mitigate inflationary impacts for our customers and employees and to ensure continuing momentum as inflationary pressures ease,” said Mr McCaffrey.

He added that decarbonisation remains a “fundamental priority” for the group.

Earlier this year, it was named as one of two companies in Northern Ireland to secure funding in a new £240m UK government green energy scheme. It will support Mannok in generating green hydrogen on site.

“Our decarbonisation programme continues and post year-end we are progressing plans to generate green hydrogen on site, that will be used to replace diesel across over 70pc of the company’s 150 heavy-goods truck fleet on a phased basis by 2035,” said Mr McCaffrey.

“This investment is part of a broader suite of green investments that will include wind and solar energy to deliver on our commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 33pc by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050,” he added.

Mannok launched its €200m-plus green initiative last year.

The group’s chief financial officer, Dara O’Reilly, said that the company’s outlook is “encouraging”.

“Following some volatility in activity levels in 2022, we are seeing renewed momentum year-to-date and firmer demand, that inform a more encouraging outlook for the year ahead,” he said.

Capital expenditure across the business rose by €11.6m in 2022, bringing total investment since acquiring the businesses in December 2014 to more than €90m, according to Mr O’Reilly.

Quinn Industrial Holdings was sold for €98m in 2014 to a group of local businessmen - John McCartin, John Bosco O'Hagan and Ernie Fisher - backed by US hedge funds Silver Point Capital, Brigade Capital and Contrarian Capital. The US firms own more than 80pc of the company.

Mannok also said on Thursday that John Moran, a former secretary general at the Department of Finance, has joined its board as a non-executive director. Mr Moran is also chairman of Grid Finance and a board member of Shannon Airport Group. He is also a former board member of the European Investment Bank.

Mannok assets and directors have been subjected to attacks over the past decade. Operations director Kevin Lunney was kidnapped and brutally assaulted in 2019.