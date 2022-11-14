Managers at owner of Panda and Greenstar waste share €52.8m windfall from sale

Key management personnel at the country’s largest waste company, Beauparc Utilities, shared a €52.8m windfall arising from the sale of the business last year.

Beauparc owns the Panda and Greenstar waste firms and last year, businessman Eamon Waters sold Beauparc Utilities to Australian financial services giant Macquarie.

The value of the deal was not disclosed but it was reported to have been in the region of €1bn which provided a windfall of around €367m for Mr Waters.

Now, new 2021 accounts for Beauparc Utilities Holdings Ltd show that key management personnel received €52.85m in cash-settled share-based payments when the business’s Management Incentive Plan was realised on the sale of the group in August 2021.

The €52.85m payout makes up the bulk of the exceptional cost of €56.29m that reduced the group’s operating profits from €61.1m to €4.4.8m last year.

Finance costs of €8.57m resulted in a pre-tax loss of €3.6m for the group.

The business continued on its growth path last year when revenues increased by 21pc from €528.6m to €640.76m.

The business’s pre-tax loss of €3.6m also takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs last year of €51.3m.

A note attached states that the acquisition costs relate to professional fees incurred both in acquisitions and the group's sale including the management incentive plan and the exceptional costs also include €2.79m in restructuring and other integration costs last year.

Numbers employed last year increased by 91, rising from 2,112 to 2,203, as staff costs increased from €90.27m to €147m with the €52.85m payout to management being the chief factor behind the sharp rise in staff costs.

Overall pay to key management personnel increased from €8.49m to €56.82m largely made up of the cash-settled share-based payment payout.

The directors state that during the year the group completed the acquisition of 92.5pc of Exomex (Ireland) Limited for €16.7m and 100pc of JWS Holdings Group Limited, a UK company for €13.8m and €1.2m which is deferred in line with its growth strategy.

The directors state that they “are very pleased with the integration of the business within the Beauparc Utilities Holdings Group and the group is benefitting from significant operational synergies”.

During the year, the group, in addition to the acquisitions, also invested €48.4m in property, plant and equipment infrastructure.

The directors state that they are satisfied these investments, together with cash resources from operating activities and access to available banking facilities from the group’s bankers, provide the financial strength to facilitate the future development of the business in accordance with the group’s strategy.

The group’s accumulated profits totalled €28.24m as shareholder funds amounted to €108m. The group’s cash funds decreased from €91.3m to €42.95m.