Malin’s stake in Immunocore valued at €51m

The value of Malin’s stake in Immunocore has risen on the back of the latter firm’s initial public offering (IPO).

State-backed life sciences investment firm Malin now sees its stake in Immunocore, a cancer treatment biotech, valued at €51m. The last disclosed fair value estimate of Malin’s investment in Immunocore was €49.8m at 31 August 2020.

The increase in value follows Immunocore’s announcement that it placing the 9.9 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a price of $26.00 per ADS for total gross proceeds of approximately $258m.

The ADS represent 9.9 million ordinary shares in the company.

Immunocore also raised $15m in a concurrent private placement.

The company’s shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today.

Malin did not participate in the IPO and following the IPO, Malin retains approximately a 6pc stake in the company.

All of Malin’s ADSs in Immunocore are restricted from resale for a period of 180 days under market standoff and lock-up agreements, the company said.

Darragh Lyons, Malin CEO, said Immunocore’s IPO was a “significant milestone” for the company.

“It follows the recent positive Phase 3 data for its most advanced product candidate, tebentafusp, for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.”

“The company is now well funded to advance its broad clinical pipeline in oncology and infectious disease that leverages its unique T cell receptor bi-specific technology platform. The company expects to have several important clinical milestones during the second-half of 2021 and during 2022,” Mr Lyons added.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to advance Immunocore’s lead product candidate through the completion of its Phase 3 clinical trial as well as preparing for its commercial launch.

The money will also be used to fund the ongoing and planned clinical development of Immunocore’s other product candidates, as well as for general corporate purposes, according to a statement from the group.

Immunocore has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million ADSs at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) owns a 10.88pc stake in Malin after backing the company with a €50m investment in its own €330m IPO in 2015.

In December Mr Lyons told shareholders that the company would be looking to realise "significant cash" from positions that had reached "value inflection points" in 2021.

