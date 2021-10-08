Malin founders threaten €19m High Court action over shares

LIFE sciences investment firm Malin is facing a €19m High Court battle with its main founders, it told shareholders this morning.

The action could delay the planned return this year of up to €118m of cash from Malin to shareholders, which include the State-owned Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

The Malin founders, who include former Elan chief executive Kelly Martin and John Given, have insisted the company convert special shares they received when the business floated in 2015 into ordinary shares that would represent a 6.2pc stake in the company.

Malin has this morning strongly rejected the move and claimed that the founders have no right to currently demand the conversion. Mr Martin resigned as Malin CEO in 2017, while Mr Given left at the firm at end of 2016.

Malin chairman Liam Daniel said the board considers the claim from the founders “to be without merit and invalid”.

“The company intends to take whatever actions are necessary to vigorously defend its position and protect shareholders’ interests, while continuing to operate the business and focus on advancing our assets towards important value inflection points,” he added.

The demand by the founders to have the conversion effected was issued to Malin on October 1 – the same day that the company announced that it had completed the sale of investee firm Altan Pharma. Malin owned about 65pc of Altan and the sale resulted in net proceeds of €68.1m to the Irish firm.

Following completion of the sale, Malin has €118m of cash on its books. It confirmed last week that it intends to initiate a “significant return of capital” to shareholders by the end of this year with the intention to returning a majority of that cash to them via a tender offer.

The founders have claimed that the sale of Altan constitutes a change of control that triggers their right to have their ‘A’ ordinary shares converted into ordinary shares. The company has rejected that claim.

ISIF has an 11.5pc stake in Malin, having invested €50m in the business as part of its stock market flotation.

The Malin founders have threatened High Court action unless the company converts almost 2.9m ‘A’ ordinary shares into ordinary shares by Monday.

A 6.2pc stake in Malin would be worth close to €19m based on its market capitalisation in Dublin this morning.

“While formal proceedings have not yet been issued, the founders have stated they will issue proceedings on 11 October 2021 in the Irish High Court, in the absence of conversion,” noted Malin in a statement.

“The founders have threatened to attempt to prevent the company from implementing any capital returns to ordinary shareholders of Malin until their A Ordinary Shares are converted and to seek damages for alleged losses,” it added.

Malin issued almost 3.8m ‘A’ ordinary shares to its founder, a Brandon Point Industries (BPI) company, in March 2015 in connection with Malin’s flotation. Brandon Point Industries shareholders include Mr Martin and Mr Given, who already earned more than €10m between them from Malin during their time at the business. Mr Martin received a €3.2m cash severance payment when he left his chief executive role at the firm in 2017.

A former Merill Lynch banker, Mr Martin made as much as $40m from the 2013 sale of Elan to Perrigo for $8.6bn. Mr Given was senior counsel at Elan.

“The company understands that following admission, BPI distributed the majority of the ‘A’ ordinary shares to its members,” said Malin in a statement this morning.

“The conversion notices received by the company on 1 October 2021 relate to only 2,885,783 of these shares,” it added.

Mr Daniels said the the original intent of the ‘A’ ordinary shares was to align the interests of investors and the founders and reward the founders for “exceptional value creation”.

“The founders did not create value,” he said.

“Although the ‘A’ ordinary shares also carry conversion rights in the event of a change of control, no such event has occurred,” he claimed.

Although Malin’s current CEO, Darragh Lyons and company secretary Fiona Dunleavy own over 65,000 ‘A’ ordinary shares between them, they have pledged that any gains associated with those shares which would otherwise accrue to them personally due to the occurrence of any change of control event shall be turned over to the company.