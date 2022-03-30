Makhlouf warns inflation measures must be targeted

The Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has warned policymakers to take only “targeted” and “temporary” measures to fight rising inflation or risk making things worse.

“I think it is important that measures are targeted,” he told the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday. “I’d also suggest that measures should be temporary and I will be cautious about how far I go before I actually potentially become a part of the problem.”

He said fiscal support should be aimed at the poorest households and older people, who spend a large portion of their income on food and fuel, the prices of which have exploded in recent months.

“Certainly support – if the State feels it’s necessary – should be targeted in those areas, rather than be, in my view, a broad brush.”

To date the Irish Government has made universal interventions such as energy credits and fuel excise cuts.

Mr Makhlouf said inflation is likely to increase further due to ongoing disruption from the war in Ukraine and the latest wave of Covid cases around the world.

But he added that the most recent data did not incorporate key factors that are driving prices higher.

“[I]t should be noted that these increases in official consumer prices for energy and fuel are yet to reflect in full the developments of recent weeks and the implications of the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

“Nor do we understand yet the full impact of the latest increases in Covid case numbers across the world.”

Irish inflation hit 5.7pc in February as the economy began to emerge from the pandemic and before the full shock of the war in Ukraine had been registered in commodity markets. The average across the eurozone was 5.9pc.

In a sign of where prices are likely to go when eurozone estimates for March come out on Friday, Germany’s preliminary inflation for this month surged to 7.3pc from 5.1pc a month ago – the highest in 48 years.

Mr Makhlouf said he was “concerned” about inflation and indicated that the European Central Bank, where he sits on the Governing Council, would be taking “whatever action is needed to fulfil the ECB’s mandate to pursue prices stabilility”, which in practical terms means keeping inflation roughly at 2pc.