The Kostal plant in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. Photo By : Domnick Walsh

ONE of Ireland’s biggest employers, German electronic component manufacturers, Kostal, is to temporarily close its Cork and Limerick plants which employ over 1,000 staff because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Kostal, which operates major plants in Mallow in Cork and Abbeyfeale in Limerick, is set to close the two facilities until April 27 when the situation over the virus will be reviewed.

It is hoped that, if market conditions permit, both plants will be able to resume operations from that date.

The final shift at the plants will conclude at 8am on Wednesday. It is understood the decision followed the widespread shutdown of major car production plants in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Kostal is a leading producer of electronic and mechanical components for the automotive sector.

The firm has established itself as one of the largest employers in Munster - and the dominent employer in both the Mallow and Abbeyfeale areas.

A company spokesperson was unavailable for comment on the matter. However, a source indicated that it was “a very challenging time” for the firm, its employees and their families.

The plant shutdowns are directly linked to the Covid-19 crisis and the fall-out for the European and global car industry.

The company source said that both the firm and its employees are “severely impacted because of this (virus) event.”

Amongst the products made by Kostal are components for the next-generation of plug-in hybrid and and all-electric vehicles.

Kostal Ireland currently has 1,038 employees with 693 employees at Abbeyfeale and 345 in its Mallow plant.

An official company statement on the Covid-19 crisis is expected later today.

Online Editors