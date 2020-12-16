Mairead McGuinness denies bad loan plan is invitation to vulture funds

The European Commission has pushed member states to take “decisive action” to tackle bad Covid loans, including by setting up Nama-like institutions and making it easier to sell customer loans. The EU’s overall plan is to create “deep, liquid and transparent" secondary markets for distressed debt, where buyers and sellers can access more information on “non-performing loans” (NPLs).

The Commission denied fears that the move - which is not legally binding - would be an open invitation to vulture funds, saying that banks should work out solutions directly with borrowers if they can.

“We do not want to push any bank on to the secondary market if it can and is willing to engage directly with borrowers on solutions for distressed loans,” said EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness during a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday. “Where restructuring is possible I would urge lenders and borrowers to talk early and find that solution.”

In the 'action plan' published on Wednesday, Commission Mairead McGuinness said voluntary national “asset management companies” (AMCs) could help to ease pressure on banks’ balance sheets as Covid continues to bite.

NPLs are loans that have been in arrears for 90 days or more. Since the financial crisis hit, the Irish government has encouraged banks to deal with distressed mortgages case by case, rather than imposing hard and fast rules on banks.

“It is important to ensure that consumers, and especially vulnerable borrowers, are properly protected,” the EU proposal says, promising to set up an NPL advisory panel of industry and consumer organisations to help guide any future decisions.

Small business loans, rather than mortgages, are seen by the Commission as a risk to post-Covid economy.

The EU says the volume of NPLs could double over the next year as banks phase out guarantees and payment breaks to borrowers.

To help banks cope with the Covid fallout, Wednesday's action plan says governments should consider “precautionary" capital injections and public guarantees - but only for “otherwise viable” lenders.

In addition, governments can choose to set up publicly funded “asset management companies” (AMCs), which would require a “substantial financial envelope” and EU state aid approval. A “cross-border network” of these national AMCs could then share information with each other, the EU says.

Banks could also set up their own AMCs or come up with securitisation-based solutions like the Italian GACS or Greek Hercules schemes. The 18-page proposal does not name-check Nama.

To promote secondary markets, banks will be asked to provide mandatory data on new NPLs fed to a central data hub at EU level that buyers and sellers could access.

Data would cover NPL transactions that have taken place - including sale prices and post-trade cash flows - and could also include investor profiles or information on ongoing court cases. All data would be anonymised, the proposal says.

While banking industry sources welcomed the EU’s ideas, one told the Irish Independent that changing the rules on securitised debt would do more to lower interest rates and increase bank lending in Ireland.

