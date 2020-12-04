Magnet Networks acquired by state-backed investment fund

Magnet Networks has been acquired by Speed Fibre Group, formerly known as Enet Group, which is now an investment vehicle owned by the state-backed Irish Infrastructure Fund.



News of the acquisition intent was reported last month by the Irish Independent.

The amount paid for Magnet was not disclosed.



Speed Fibre Group, formerly known as Enet Group, describes itself as an investment vehicle focused on telecoms infrastructure and communications services, also owns Airspeed. The company’s CEO is Peter McCarthy, former boss of Enet Group, which also own Enet.

Magnet Networks, founded by US businessman Ken Peterson, had accumulated losses of almost €126m at the end of last year.



“As part of the Speed Fibre Group, Magnet Networks will continue to have the support it needs to further develop its range of customer focused solutions and drive best in class customer satisfaction for its large client base,” said Mr McCarthy.

“Importantly, the team sees potential for growth and, from our point of view, we can bring years of experience in managing and actively developing telecoms businesses, whether they be wholesale or retail organisations.”



Speed Fibre Group is owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund (IIF) which manages capital for more than 20 institutional investors, the majority of which are Irish pension funds, trusts, and investment managers.

To date, the IIF controls over €500m of investments across energy, telecoms, tourism and healthcare in Ireland.



With the acquisition of Magnet Networks, Speed Fibre Group says that it owns entities with a combined annual turnover in excess of €70M, with more than 200 staff and over 11,000 customers.

