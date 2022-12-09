Luxury retailer Flannels hits Ireland with premium brands in Blanchardstown

Burberry and Balmain are now residing happily in Blanchardstown and Balenciaga is reportedly on the way next week.

If anyone was in any doubt about the appetite for international designer fashion labels here, watching shoppers in action on the opening weekend of the first Flannels store to open in the Republic of Ireland provided lots of interesting insights, like the interest in a Burberry trenchcoat for a six month old baby costing €900.

The line up of glitzy, three and four figure designer appareil in the suburban Dublin shopping centre out brought a mix of festive shoppers and label heads, curious to know what Flannels, the luxury arm of Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group shopping empire had to offer.

Shopping was brisk amongst the labels departmentalised around premium, luxe and super luxe and there plenty of the black and white logo bags being carried around the shopping centre.

It was clear watching shoppers that many had done their research online and were in store on day one to spend. Gift shopping was brisk and Flannels branded gift boxes are on sale from €6-€12.

The most expensive item in the ladies section was a MaxMara 'tedgirl' coat in powder blue which hung with a price tag of €2,220 under the semi mirrored ceiling.

Versace lingerie and Burberry swimwear were attracting lots of attention too and a truly miniature Jacquemus black leather bag, only big enough to take a lipstick and a bank card, cost €415.

Perhaps the biggest squeals unfolded in front of the Uggs ankle boots because the furry winter staples are back in vogue and are proving as rare as hen's teeth in certain sizes.

The mini-me luxury vibe kicked in the children's wear which stocks labels parents like wearing like Canada Goose jackets (€475 for age 12) Kenzo and Burberry.

While the Blanchardstown centre is on a roll, now boasting a new enlarged Zara store measuring 52,000 sq feet, retail eyes are firmly fixed on the opening early next year of Flannels second store on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The 30,000 sq foot flagship store sitting in the former Clerys footprint and will put this new player on the Irish retail landscape firmly into the cockpit of city centre retail which has the established Brown Thomas international designer offer on Grafton Street, Arnotts on Henry Street and independent stores trading in high end luxury goods.

The appetite for designer labels saw major traction online during the pandemic Consumer patterns changed and expanded with the digital offer and now a new 30,000 sq foot bricks and mortar offer with a focus on luxury is set to spice things up going into 2023.

The name Flannels might not be familiar to Irish shoppers. It was founded in 1976 in the north of England and now part of the Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, has 50+ stores across the UK and is home to a curated edit of ready to wear, accessories, footwear and the newly landed junior and beauty collections.

Flannels have been able to read the market here since 2019 when they opened in Belfast’s Victoria Square in 2019, on the top floor of the Frasers store . Visiting shoppers from the south, and online sales gave them insights to the market and tastes here . Last January, they unveiled plans to advance its investment into the Irish market with three new stores, two in Dublin, one in Cork.

Frasers are no strangers to the market in Ireland and their Sports Direct brand had a major opening in the former Boyers store on North Earl Street.

In the past year Frasers Group, which comprises House of Fraser, Frasers, Flannels, Sports Direct, Jack Wills, among others, acquired online business Missguided, , Amara and Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes. It also increased its stakes in suitmaker Hugo Boss AG and fast-fashion hub Asos Plc.

The company’s CEO, Michael Murray has made no secret of his plans to take Flannels to the next level by stocking big names in luxury fashion and beauty and with evolving roster of new and emerging labels.

The suits at head office will be happy this week. They opened their inaugural Flannels store in Ireland today and yesterday Drapers reported that the Frasers Group announced that profit before tax grew by 53pc year on year to £284.6m in the 26 weeks to 23 October, reflecting the growth of Flannels through both store roll out and online.