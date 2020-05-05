Low-cost airline Ryanair ran just 600 scheduled flights last month across Europe

Low-cost airline Ryanair ran just 600 scheduled flights last month as coronavirus lockdown closed airspace across Europe and warned it will continue to carry "minimal" passengers throughout May and June.

The Dublin-based carrier saw the number of passengers flown plunge 99.6pc to 40,000 in April as flights were grounded to help slow the spread of the pandemic.

Ryanair said it flew 40,000 passengers in April compared to the 13.5 million it carried in the same month in 2019. It said it expected numbers to stay minimal during May and June due to ongoing travel restrictions.

The group said it operated a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU governments last month.

"Due to multiple EU government flight bans and restrictions, Ryanair expects to carry minimal traffic during the months of May and June as well," it added.

Smaller low cost carrier Wizz Air said numbers plunged 97.6pc, as the novel coronavirus halted most flying across Europe.

Wizz Air said that it carried 78,389 passengers in April, down from 3.3 million in the comparative 2019 period, but its figures will improve this month as it became one of the first European airlines to restart commercial routes from London Luton and Vienna on May 1.

The company also said a new airline it is planning to launch with flights between Abu Dhabi in the Middle East and eastern Europe is progressing in line with its initial timeline to start flying this year.

