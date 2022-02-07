The rising cost of living is “concerning” and is “clearly taking longer to dissipate”, the minister for finance has said.

Speaking at an event in Madrid in his capacity as president of the 19-member Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe said the EU “must remain vigilant and responsive” to inflation.

“The effect of higher prices on growth and on the purchasing power of those that we represent and serve is, of course, something that is concerning,” Mr Donohoe told a talk co-organised by Spanish think tank, Real Instituto Elcano, and the Institute of International and European Affairs.

“And moreover, the factors that have influenced these prices are clearly taking longer to dissipate than expected. So in the meantime, we must remain vigilant and responsive.”

Read More

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) hinted that it might hike interest rates this year to try to curb rising prices, after eurozone inflation hit 5.1pc in January.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said bank governors would come back to the issue in March, once new inflation projections are ready.

Spain’s economy minister and vice-premier Nadia Calviño, who spoke at Monday's event alongside Mr Donohoe, said energy prices were the “most concerning” element and that the ECB has called it right.

“My take from the ECB is that they are very well aware of the risk of acting too fast or too strongly, and therefore having a negative impact on growth and job creation.

“This is my reading of their actions until now, and also their public statements.

“And I think that this is, indeed, the right monetary policy to ensure that the recovery strengthens, in view of the fact that the economic fundamentals in Europe are very different to those on the other side of the Atlantic. And right now, our priority should be growth and job creation.”

Irish inflation hit 5pc last month, according to Eurostat, after rising to a 21-year high of 5.7pc in December (5.5pc according to the Irish consumer price index).

The Government is now looking at cost reductions in health, energy, transport and education to ease pressures on citizens.

“I know for so many across Europe at the moment, who have just worked through the trauma of maybe getting a job back, maybe keeping a business open, to now have to confront the change in the price of the standard of living is another challenge on the top of two years of lots of challenges,” Mr Donohoe said.

“We really understand the challenge this poses for citizens and for our recovery and that is why, at a budgetary level, we’ve all taken steps to support citizens with this rising cost of energy, in particular.

“At the European Union [level] we are working together to see what we can do to better deal with these challenges in the future.”