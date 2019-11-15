Long road ahead for Mercedes maker in face of electric car revolution

Daimler's new CEO has warned there will be no quick fix for the auto maker's struggles to adapt to an era of self-driving, electric cars.

After two rapid-fire profit warnings earlier this year, Ola Kallenius said yesterday that the German icon's earnings would remain under pressure for the next two years.

The Swede laid out a plan to gradually lift margins by capping investment and cutting jobs to save more than €1.3bn.

"To remain successful in the future, we must therefore act now and significantly increase our financial strength," Mr Kallenius said in his first major strategy presentation since taking charge in May.

