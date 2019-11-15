Long road ahead for Mercedes maker in face of electric car revolution
Daimler's new CEO has warned there will be no quick fix for the auto maker's struggles to adapt to an era of self-driving, electric cars.
After two rapid-fire profit warnings earlier this year, Ola Kallenius said yesterday that the German icon's earnings would remain under pressure for the next two years.
The Swede laid out a plan to gradually lift margins by capping investment and cutting jobs to save more than €1.3bn.
"To remain successful in the future, we must therefore act now and significantly increase our financial strength," Mr Kallenius said in his first major strategy presentation since taking charge in May.
"Comprehensive measures to increase efficiency" are needed "in all areas".
The costly transition to electric vehicles is colliding with legacy diesel issues and trade disputes to put pressure on the maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Mr Kallenius's response failed to win over sceptical investors. The group's stock fell as much as 4.7pc.
"Mid-term targets are very disappointing" and the strategic announcements are "much too general", said Juergen Pieper, a Frankfurt-based analyst with Bankhaus Metzler.
After the critical Mercedes car division dropped its profit margin forecast this year to a range of 3pc to 5pc - well below the returns of French mass-market rival PSA Group - Daimler predicted margins of at least 4pc next year and 6pc in 2022, excluding the fallout from trade wars.
The trucks division will target margins of more than 5pc in 2020 and 7pc in 2022.
Job cuts are a critical component of the turnaround effort.
At the Mercedes cars unit, 10pc of management positions, as well as an indefinite number of "indirect" administrative roles, will be eliminated to help reduce costs by more than €1bn.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent