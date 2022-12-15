London flotation of Cork’s Smarttech values firm at €43m

RONAN Murphy’s Cork-based Smarttech247 has floated on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) this morning with a market capitalisation of £37m (€43m).

It values Mr Murphy’s near 70pc stake in the cybersecurity business at £26m (€30m).

Smarttech, which employs 114 people, has a suite of blue-chip clients such as baked goods firm Aryzta, Ervia, Laya Healthcare, ASL Aviation and Kerry Group.

Mr Murphy (44) is the founder and executive chairman of the tech firm, which has raised about £3.7m before expenses from the flotation.

The flotation comes more than a year after Smarttech first planned to go public. It had originally intended to list on the AIM in 2021 via a reverse takeover involving cash shell Conduity Capital.

Mr Murphy established Smarttech in 2011. Its chief executive is Raluca Saceanu (33), who joined the company in 2014. She owns 4pc of the company. Mr Murphy’s salary at the firm is €170,000 per annum, while Ms Saceanu earns €130,000. Finance director Nicholas Lee works just 2.5 days a week at Smarttech, earning €49,000 a year.

Other backers of Smarttech include Sure Valley Ventures and its co-investors. Sure Valley invested €1.25m in the Irish firm in early 2020. Smarttech undertook a €10m seed funding round in March this year, in which Sure Valley also invested.

Riverfort Global Opportunities owns 6.16pc of Smarttech, while asset manager Premier Miton Group owns 3.8pc.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated Smarttech247’s business growth due to the increased number and sophistication of global cyber threats, as well organisations’ accelerated journey to the cloud as a result of, amongst other things, increased remote working,” Smarttech noted in its admission document.

In 2019, the company generated revenue of almost €3.7m and a €204,000 profit. Last year, revenue hit €7.2m and it posted a €1.1m profit.

It said its revenue in 2021 was 20pc more than projected revenue.

Smarttech intends to use £1m of the flotation proceeds to support expansion into new products and geographies, while £1.6m will be used for general working capital purposes. It will spend £200,000 of the proceeds on the development of proprietary technology.

Ms Saceanu said this morning that the company’s admission to the AIM market is an “important milestone” for the business.

“The company intends to continue its growth both organically and, if appropriate, through complementary acquisitions in a highly fragmented global cybersecurity market,” she said.

She added: "With the considerable experience of our board and management team, we strongly believe that we are well placed to generate shareholder value.”

Smarttech’s headquarters are in Cork, while it also has offices in Belfast, London, Krakow and Bucharest.

In 2021, Smarttech247 launched its first security proprietary software product, NoPhish, an automated managed phishing platform. This year, it launched its new proprietary security multi-tenancy platform, VisionX.

The company noted in its admission document that the cyber threat landscape in many countries has become “increasingly risky” in recent years.

It said that, according to Mimecast, 2021 was the worst year on record for cybersecurity breaches.