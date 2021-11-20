Lockdowns and surge in infections sink market bets on 2022 rate rise

The euro weakened sharply on Friday as financial market investors who had bet the European Central Bank will be forced to lift interest rates in 2022 reversed course, spooked by a new wave of Covid restrictions from Austria to Ireland.

New restrictions have mostly stopped short of a return to full lockdowns, but the speed of the changing public health guidance cast significant doubts over optimistic growth forecasts for the coming three months.

Austria imposed new general public health restrictions on Friday after earlier rules targeting only unvaccinated people failed to slow new Covid infections.

In Germany, Bavarian authorities closed non-essential businesses including the region’s world-famous Christmas markets.

The Netherlands is among countries including Ireland restricting pub and nightclub hours in response to worsening health data.

The moves ahead of the traditionally busy Christmas period raised doubts over growth prospects and therefore over the prospect of the ECB lifting interest rates, potentially in late 2022. While Frankfurt consistently guided against the likelihood of a rate rise next year, the sharp rise in inflation over the past month meant many investors were betting against the bank’s guidance – a trend that had boosted the euro.

The euro slid to a 16-month low against the dollar on Friday as traders piled into safer assets.

Marchel Alexandrovich, an economist at Jefferies in London, says there won’t necessarily be a “massively bigger stimulative package” on the back of the latest lockdown developments, but it would strengthen the hand of ECB officials resisting pressure to react sooner rather than later to the inflation data.

“They’re going to try to keep as much of the status quo as possible,” he said.

That means no near-term prospect of an interest rate rise and potentially a slower taper of the vast bond buying, under the stewardship of ECB President Christine Lagarde, that has underpinned the debt markets during the pandemic through various schemes.

Analysts at Bloomberg Economics agreed the worsening public health situation strengthens arguments to hold policy unchanged even through the current bout of inflation, the highest since 2008.

If Germany follows Austria with a harder lockdown, even short term, it will hit euro area growth significantly, they said.

“Twenty-day lockdowns imposed in those two countries alone could cut euro-area growth to 0.9pc from 1.1pc in our baseline forecast” for the final three months of the year, according to Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin of Bloomberg Economics.

It “will offer doves at the ECB some additional rationale for maintaining stimulus while looking through the temporary surge in inflation,” Rush and Cousin said. Those so-called doves include ECB chief economist Philip Lane who has been arguing that the current bout of inflation is transitory and reflects particular conditions coming out of the worldwide lockdowns, including supply chains struggling to catch up with demand. Whether inflation is temporary is hotly debated.

The Central Bank in Dublin will publish an economic letter on Monday with an overview of recent inflation developments and the same topic as well as the impact of the latest infection wave will be a major focus when the ECB meets in mid-December to decide its next moves and guide market expectations for 2022.

Additional reporting Bloomberg