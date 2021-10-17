| 14°C Dublin

Liquidator ready for legal action over Dolphin collapse

Fearghal O'Connor

The liquidator of part of the collapsed Dolphin property empire is preparing to launch legal action over “grave concerns” he has about a firm that handled tens of millions of euro on behalf of Irish investors.

Accountant Myles Kirby was appointed in March as official liquidator at MUT 103 Ltd, one of two special purpose vehicles into which over €100m of Irish investments into Dolphin were paid.

Kirby plans to issue High Court proceedings and is seeking funding from affected investors and brokers to allow the liquidation proceed. But he declined to name the intended defendants in correspondence seen by the Sunday Independent.

