Liquidator ready for legal action over Dolphin collapse

The liquidator of part of the collapsed Dolphin property empire is preparing to launch legal action over “grave concerns” he has about a firm that handled tens of millions of euro on behalf of Irish investors.

Accountant Myles Kirby was appointed in March as official liquidator at MUT 103 Ltd, one of two special purpose vehicles into which over €100m of Irish investments into Dolphin were paid.

Kirby plans to issue High Court proceedings and is seeking funding from affected investors and brokers to allow the liquidation proceed. But he declined to name the intended defendants in correspondence seen by the Sunday Independent.

“I have been engaged in extensive investigations into the affairs of the company, which has involved a substantial information gathering exercise” on Dolphin, now called German Property Group (GPG), Kirby wrote in a letter to the GPG Redress Group, set up by brokers to support investors now facing “vast losses”. Read More “It is abundantly clear to me at this point that the Company and its creditors will inevitably suffer an enormous loss,” wrote Kirby, adding he had uncovered “several worrying features”. He wrote that he has “grave concerns” in respect of the lack of security that was in place to secure the loans advanced to GPG and “the actions/inactions of several individuals and other related parties and entities who provided services to the Company in ensuring that investors’ funds were properly protected”. “In light of what I have discovered since my appointment over five months ago, I am firmly of the belief that it is necessary to take legal action against those persons and entities that have contributed to the loss which it is clear will be suffered by the company and its creditors.” MUT 103’s bank balance was just over €75,000 and would not be able to fund the liquidation. “I am prepared to accept funding from your clients – or on their behalf through your office – to enable the liquidation to continue with a view to maximising the recovery for the creditors of the company,” wrote Kirby, adding that funding costs would be refunded by any realisations in the liquidation.