Liquid gold rush: Booming Irish whiskey trade set to conquer old Scotch rivals

James Doherty may have been born in England, but he has all the right ingredients for a successful Irish whiskey business.

While growing up in Woking, he spent all his childhood summers at his grandparents’ farm in Donegal, where his grandfather was known for distilling poitín. As an adult, Doherty began to harbour a dream of having his own Donegal distillery to reclaim the county’s heritage of smoky whiskeys.

He spent 14 years working with distiller William Grant & Sons, starting out selling Scotch in the Balkans towards the end of the Kosovo war and rising up through the ranks to becoming managing director of developing markets.

After a stint running Fosters in Australia, he spent two years as MD of Asia brands at brewing giant SABMiller.

In 2014, armed with plans for Donegal’s first distillery in almost two centuries, Doherty and his wife Moira moved from Hong Kong to Carrick, a village in the Donegal Gaeltacht near the Sliabh Liag sea cliffs and set up the eponymous Sliabh Liag Distillers.

Expand Close The Sliabh Liag Distillers team in 2020. Left to right: Marion McGinley, Deirdre Byrne, James Keith, Moira and James Doherty, Agnes Cunningham and Sean Hanrahan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Sliabh Liag Distillers team in 2020. Left to right: Marion McGinley, Deirdre Byrne, James Keith, Moira and James Doherty, Agnes Cunningham and Sean Hanrahan

Doherty started out making gin in Carrick, and – like many gin distillers – produced hand sanitiser when Covid struck. But Doherty had more ambitious plans for 2020: a new distillery in Ardara to produce his Silkie brand of whiskey with the smoky profile he remembered from his granddad smoking a pipe beside the peat stove.

The connections Doherty made during this time in the global drinks industry proved crucial when raising money.

He raised €3.9m from a combination of a crowdfunding campaign, former SABMiller executives, Japanese drinks company Asahi, and investment from Enterprise Ireland. Construction on the distillery began in October 2020 and was finished a year later.

In June, Sliabh Liag set out to raise €1.5m in crowdfunding to boost production capacity at the Ardara Distillery to meet the rapturous demand for Irish whiskey. Doherty expects to end up with as much as €3m from the fundraising effort.

“We are well endowed with proper drinks guys who understand the whiskey business is not a five-year play or a 10-year play and that it’s not set up for venture capitalists,” he says.

Africa is now fastest-growing market, with Nigeria having the fastest- growing middle class

“An 18-year cycle is probably the horizon you are looking at. If you are looking to sell – which I’m not – you still need to build the business with that horizon in mind.”

The shelves of supermarkets, airports and off-licences are groaning under the weight of new Irish whiskey, gin and vodka brands after a flurry of distilleries entered the market in the past decade.

Since 2013, the number of whiskey distilleries alone has grown from four to 42, with more planned or under development.

Entrants to the business often start out distilling gin to generate cashflow while waiting for their own whiskey to mature or buy whiskey in bulk from distillers such as Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk or West Cork Distillers.

Read More

But after a decade of growth, concerns are mounting that there are too many distillers – especially of gin – seeking to cash in on a gold rush without enough financing behind them.

As Covid supports are wound up and growth markets such as Russia and Ukraine are closed off due to the war and EU sanctions, young players that suffered during the pandemic without any international investment may face a battle for survival.

“A rising tide will only lift all boats that are seaworthy,” Doherty says. “There will be casualties because some people are undercapitalised and forget that while making the stuff is relatively easy, making something you can sell through distributors without running out of money is not.

Expand Close Last year, Proximo Spirits, which owns the American distribution rights to McGregor’s Proper No Twelve, bought the remaining stake in the fighter’s Eire Born / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Last year, Proximo Spirits, which owns the American distribution rights to McGregor’s Proper No Twelve, bought the remaining stake in the fighter’s Eire Born

"There’s no shortcut unless you’re Conor McGregor, who already had that route to market through Proximo.”

Whiskey has proved to be liquid gold for the controversial UFC fighter. Last year, Proximo Spirits, which owns the American distribution rights to McGregor’s Proper No Twelve, bought the remaining stake in the fighter’s Eire Born Spirits in a deal worth as much as $600m (€590m).

Proximo is owned by Becle, the Mexican company behind the Jose Cuervo tequila brand and the owner of the Old Bushmills Distillery that produces Proper No Twelve.

“There has been a large explosion in the number of brands and the shelf space has become very competitive,” says William Lavelle from the Irish Whiskey Association. “I think market saturation is a valid concern. We are going to see some more M&A activity and more consolidation.”

A slew of Irish whiskey brands have already either been acquired by – or received investment from – global drinks companies.

US distilling giant Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniels, bought the Slane whiskey brand in 2015 and invested $50m in a new distillery and visitor centre that opened on the grounds of Slane Castle in 2017.

Bacardi acquired a minority stake in Teeling Whiskey in 2017 in exchange for exclusive US distribution rights, and in 2019, Canadian company Mark Anthony Group – responsible for the blockbusting White Claw hard seltzer –took control of Glendalough Distillery, a whiskey, gin and poitín maker.

Beam Suntory, makers of Jim Beam, owns both the Kilbeggan Distilling Company and Cooley Distillery, while Irish Distillers, part of Pernod Ricard, owns market leader Jameson.

Doherty points to Amber Beverages’ November purchase of Walsh Whiskey, the Co Carlow-based maker of Writers’ Tears, as the real “starting gun” in a new wave of acquisitions by global drinks giants.

Expand Close Bacardi acquired a minority stake in Teeling Whiskey in 2017 in exchange for exclusive US distribution rights / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bacardi acquired a minority stake in Teeling Whiskey in 2017 in exchange for exclusive US distribution rights

“The starting gun has already been fired and the big guys are starting to look around,” he says. “Bacardi has a stake in Teeling and when you look at that, William Grant will want to look at something to sit alongside Tullamore Dew that’s in the super-premium category.

“LVMH (the owner of Moët & Chandon, Hennessy Cognac and Glenmorangie whisky) understands super-premium and luxury spirits so they should be scouting around here. Campari might also be looking at all of us.”

John Teeling, chairman and co-founder of the Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, which distills and sells raw whiskey to distilleries across the island of Ireland, also expects further consolidation.

“There is a lot of risk capital coming from American sources,” the whiskey industry veteran says. “There are some international drinks companies not in Ireland, like Campari, that I would expect would be looking at the market and LVMH are reputed to be looking at distilleries here.

“The ones you are going to see coming down road are Asian companies, which are starting to buy in Scotland because of the growth of brown spirits. For instance, Loch Lomond is owned by Chinese venture capitalists.”

International drinks companies have also been casting their eye over the growing array of Irish gin brands. In June, Sazerac, the owner of Southern Comfort bourbon and Michael Collins, a mid-market brand popular in the US, acquired Lough Gill distillery in Sligo, with sources valuing the deal at €70m.

The US company, which bought Paddy whiskey from Pernod Ricard for €90m in 2016, plans to develop the new Athrú whiskey brand at Lough Gill and create a visitor attraction at Hazelwood House. It will also be a home for the Paddy brand.

Sazerac also plans to significantly grow the footprint of Lough Gill Distillery.

Eoin Bara, meanwhile, said in June that he put his Mór Gin brand and its distillery up for sale so he could concentrate on Tipple, a tech startup for direct-to-consumer alcohol e-commerce.

Expand Close An Dúlamán Irish Maritime gin from Sliabh Liag Distillers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An Dúlamán Irish Maritime gin from Sliabh Liag Distillers

Bara founded the Mór Gin brand and the Arderin Distillery in Tullamore in 2015 but now wants a buyer “to take it, run with it and give it the love it needs”, he told The Sunday Independent earlier this summer. Bara said Mór Gin had attracted a lot of interest – including from serious potential buyers.

Elliot Hughes, managing director of Dingle Distillery, a 10-year company based in Co Kerry that makes gin, vodka and whiskey, says: “Some distilleries opened up with the intention of just selling for a period of time.

"Realistically, that’s true for a significant number of distilleries in the country. It’s obvious from the way they operate whether someone is in the business to sell it to a multinational or to create a legacy.”

The appetite of international buyers for Irish distilleries is whetted by figures showing demand for spirits rebounded strongly from Covid restrictions. Indeed, the value of Irish spirits exports rose by 25pc to about €1.2bn last year.

These increases not only reversed the 2020 sales decline but moved both exports and domestic sales well ahead of their 2019 figures, according to a report published at the end of July by Drinks Ireland. Global sales of Irish whiskey – which is roaring back after spending decades in near oblivion – rose 21.5pc to a record 14 million cases in 2021, almost double what it was in 2014.

“Irish whiskey will surpass Scotch within the next few years and Scotch superseded Irish whiskey in 1880,” says Teeling, who founded the Cooley distillery in 1987, the first new whiskey distillery in Ireland for 100 years. “Africa is now the fastest-growing market, with Nigeria having the fastest- growing middle class. Once per-capita income goes up in a country and a middle class emerges, they buy imported spirits.”