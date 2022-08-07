| 13.5°C Dublin

Liquid gold rush: Booming Irish whiskey trade set to conquer old Scotch rivals

After decades in near oblivion Irish whiskey brands are now being courted by some of the world’s most prestigious names

James Doherty of Sliabh Liag Distillers, Donegal. Picture by Paul McGuckin
Since 2013, the number of whiskey distilleries alone has grown from four to 42, with more planned or under development.
Source: The Renaissance of Irish Whiskey – June 2022 by Great Northern Distillery. 2020 figures.

James Doherty of Sliabh Liag Distillers, Donegal. Picture by Paul McGuckin

James Doherty of Sliabh Liag Distillers, Donegal. Picture by Paul McGuckin

Since 2013, the number of whiskey distilleries alone has grown from four to 42, with more planned or under development. Photo Depositphotos

Since 2013, the number of whiskey distilleries alone has grown from four to 42, with more planned or under development. Photo Depositphotos

Source: The Renaissance of Irish Whiskey – June 2022 by Great Northern Distillery. 2020 figures.

Source: The Renaissance of Irish Whiskey – June 2022 by Great Northern Distillery. 2020 figures.

James Doherty of Sliabh Liag Distillers, Donegal. Picture by Paul McGuckin

Gabrielle Monaghan

James Doherty may have been born in England, but he has all the right ingredients for a successful Irish whiskey business.

While growing up in Woking, he spent all his childhood summers at his grandparents’ farm in Donegal, where his grandfather was known for distilling poitín. As an adult, Doherty began to harbour a dream of having his own Donegal distillery to reclaim the county’s heritage of smoky whiskeys.

