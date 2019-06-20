LinkedIn to create 800 new jobs in Dublin

LinkedIn is to create 800 new jobs in Dublin, bringing its headcount in Ireland to 2,000 by next summer.

Recruitment for the roles has already started, and the professional social network is looking to fill position in the areas of sales, marketing, customer service, analysis and finance.

The tech group is also renewing it's 'ReturnIn' programme, piloted last year, which provides customised support for people returning to employment after taking time out to look after children or act as a carer.

From today all of the company's roles in Ireland encourage applicants from returners, and customised support will be offered to successful candidates based on their needs.

Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, said: "Our growth in Ireland continues at a phenomenal pace... our Irish office has become our second-largest office in the world, after our global HQ, and our Irish members are some of the most active and engaged on our platform."

Minister for Business, Heather Humphreys, said: "I am delighted to see this announcement from LinkedIn, which reaffirms their commitment to Ireland and Dublin's position as the Digital Capital of Europe."

LinkedIn has two million Irish members.

Online Editors