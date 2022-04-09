Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina plant may avoid line of fire despite owner Oleg Deripaska being added to EU sanctions list

LIMERICK’S Aughinish Alumina plant will fall outside the scope of the European Union’s latest round of sanctions on Russia despite one of its major owners, billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska, being included on the new list of embargoed individuals, the Irish Independent understands.

Yesterday the EU announced its fifth package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It includes a ban on Russian coal and would ban most Russian trucks and ships from entering the EU.

It also includes companies whose products or technology have played a role in the invasion, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, and proponents of disinformation and information manipulation.

The EU announced sanctions against 217 individuals and 18 entities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters and Mr Deripaska, a wealthy Russian aluminum tycoon.

Mr Deripaska is the biggest shareholder in EN+, which has a significant stake in Rusal, the owner of the Aughinish facility. This has raised the prospect that Rusal, and its Aughinish plant here, could also be included in any sanctions directed at Mr Deripaska.

However, Government officials have indicated that even with Mr Deripaska on the EU’s list, his companies might escape penalties as EU sanctions thus far do not affect minority shareholdings.

The Russian billionaire has a 44.95pc shareholding in EN+, which in turn owns a majority stake in Rusal, meaning that his beneficial interest in the company that controls the Aughinish plant falls below the sanctions threshold.

For now, the Government is not detailing how it will implement the new sanctions.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney last night said they were “particularly important following the atrocities committed in Ukraine that came to light last week”.

“Ireland continues to support the strongest possible sanctions, and I look forward to discussing further measures with my colleagues at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday,” he said.

“We must do what it takes to cut off funding to the Kremlin’s war effort, and to push those close to the regime to use their influence to bring this unjustified, illegal and immoral war to an end.”

“The EU will continue its close cooperation with like-minded partners to coordinate on the toughest sanctions. We stand united with Ukraine”.

To date, most Irish enforcement of sanctions has come through the financial system, as the IFSC has exposure to about €35bn in Russian assets, some of which have been affected by the tightening restrictions on both Russian capital and the individuals who control it.

But until now the focus has not been so much on individuals with Irish ties or investments here.

Mr Deripaska has been subject to US sanctions since 2018.

The UK also sanctioned him last month, alongside six other oligarchs including Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, for their ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In addition to EN+, Rusal and the Aughinish refinery, Mr Deripaska also owns an industrial conglomerate that includes a major supplier to Russia’s military.

Aughinish is a big employer in County Limerick and, as the largest facility of its kind in Europe, is a major link in the supply chain for aluminium, an essential industrial component.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government was aware of the importance of Rusal’s huge Limerick plant, which employs around 400 people and supplies a third of the EU’s alumina.

On Thursday night the chair of Rusal called for “severe punishment” for the perpetrators of the suspected murders of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, putting the company on a potential collision course with the Kremlin.

In a statement published on Rusal’s own website, Dutch chair Bernard Zonneveld called for an “objective and impartial investigation” into alleged war crimes committed in Bucha, near Kyiv, while the town was under Russian control. Evidence of atrocities were uncovered as Ukrainian forces drove the occupiers out of the area in recent days.

“Reports from the Ukrainian city of Bucha shocked us. We believe that this crime should be thoroughly investigated. We support an objective and impartial investigation of this crime and call for severe punishment for the perpetrators. No matter how hard it may seem in the context of ongoing information war,” Mr Zonneveld said.

Mr Zonneveld stopped short of condemning the Russian President Vladimir Putin or the invasion of Ukraine itself, but he went much further than other major Russian corporations in calling for punishment of those found guilty of crimes.

Rusal has warned previously of supply, financing and profit risks to its business as a result of the war in Ukraine.

As a result, EN+ is reportedly looking to spin out its international assets, which include Aughinish Alumina, into a separate holding company to sever their links with Russia and protect their value – and shareholder interests – from the threat of further sanctions.