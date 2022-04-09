| -0.2°C Dublin

Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina plant may avoid line of fire despite owner Oleg Deripaska being added to EU sanctions list

Oleg Deripaska is the biggest shareholder in EN+, which has a significant stake in Rusal, the owner of the Aughinish facility

LIMERICK’S Aughinish Alumina plant will fall outside the scope of the European Union’s latest round of sanctions on Russia despite one of its major owners, billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska, being included on the new list of embargoed individuals, the Irish Independent understands.

Yesterday the EU announced its fifth package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It includes a ban on Russian coal and would ban most Russian trucks and ships from entering the EU.

