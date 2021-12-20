Limerick-based Nordic Aviation Capital seals US Chapter 11 deal with lenders

LIMERICK-BASED aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has confirmed it’s entering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process in the United States as part of a deal finalised with a majority of lenders that are owed $6.3bn (€5.6bn).

The Irish Independent exclusively reported back in March this year that NAC was considering a Chapter 11 process in the US as it sought to restructure its debts.

Last night, NAC said it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its equity holders and lenders that hold over 73pc of the lessor’s $6.3bn in debt.

“The terms of the RSA establish the framework for a consensual and comprehensive financial restructuring that will restructure the company’s debt obligations, provide additional capital through a new equity rights offering, and best position NAC for future growth and success as global economic and industry conditions continue to improve,” the lessor said.

It added that in order to implement the financial restructuring, NAC has filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in Virginia.

Nordic Aviation Capital said that the RSA “contemplates a consensual and comprehensive restructuring” of NAC’s debt obligations, including the conversion of a substantial amount of the group's debt to equity, with an infusion of $537m in additional capital through a $337m new equity rights offering and a new $200m revolving credit facility.

NAC has also obtained an additional $170m debtor in possession financing facility from its existing creditors to help fund operations during the Chapter 11 process.

The company – the biggest lessor of regional aircraft in the world – has been struggling to deal with the financial fallout of the Covid pandemic. It has a fleet of 475 jet and turboprop aircraft.

It had previously reached a framework agreement with lenders that would see them seize control of the lessor.

As of earlier this year, the lessor had about 15 subsidiaries based in America, spread across three states: Colorado, Delaware and Florida.

Chapter 11 gives companies protection from creditors and companies do not have to be insolvent avail of the process.

Last year, NAC successfully completed a scheme of arrangement, with shareholders including a vehicle controlled by the family that owns Lego agreeing to inject $60m (€50m) into the company.

That scheme also secured agreement from lenders for a standstill and deferral agreement that covered tens of millions of dollars of certain interest and principal payments that were due over the following months on $6.3bn of debt.

NAC said last night that the additional capital secured under its Restructuring Support Agreement will support its liquidity position and its plans to pursue growth in purchasing aircraft.

“Additionally, the RSA provides the company with a stable platform to allow NAC to continue satisfying substantially all of its obligations to its employees, customers, and suppliers, as well as provide lease management services and deliver aircraft throughout the Chapter 11 process,” it added.

Following the Chapter 11 process, the reorganised NAC will be majority-owned by its largest creditors, “who are committed to the company’s long-term success and will invest substantial new equity capital in the business”, it noted.

Martin Moller, the founder of NAC, and the company’s existing shareholders are supportive of this transition in ownership, it noted.

“As my 30-year chapter with NAC comes to a close, I am comforted to see the significant support demonstrated by the lenders and their confidence in NAC’s business model,” he insisted. “I have the utmost confidence in the company’s resilience and ability to continue to serve customers in a sustainable manner throughout this process and beyond.”

In September, NAC parachuted in former Gecas chief executive Norman CT Liu as its president. He is also now chief executive at NAC. He was CEO at leasing giant Gecas from 2009 to 2016, and its chairman in 2016. He had been an advisor to NAC for more than two years.

Mr Liu said last night that the restructuring confirmed yesterday is a “positive first step to position NAC for longer term success and provides financial resources to develop the business”.

Justin Bickle, the vice chairman of NAC and chairman of its restructuring committee, said the company was taking the “proactive” step in the US because “we believe it is the most efficient and effective way to implement a consensual and comprehensive financial restructuring”.

“With the strong support we’ve received from our lenders to date, we are pleased to be entering the Chapter 11 process with a restructuring support agreement in place to implement the financial restructuring of the group that will position NAC for future growth and success as industry conditions continue to improve,” he said.

The Irish Independent revealed in October that Nordic Aviation Capital chief executive Patrick de Castelbajac has gone on gardening leave.

Mr Castelbajac, the former chief executive of aircraft maker ATR, had taken over as NAC chief executive over a year ago.

NAC’s chief commercial officer Jim Murphy left the company in October this year.

NAC posted a $2.3bn loss in the 12 months to the end of June this year. That included the impairment of aircraft and other intangible assets. It recognised lease revenue of $642m in the latest fiscal year- a 15pc year-on-year decline.