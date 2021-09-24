Former Gecas CEO Norman CT Liu has been appointed president of Nordic Aviation Capital, effective immediately

LIMERICK-BASED aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital plans to raise $500m (€426m) in fresh capital and lenders will convert a substantial amount of the $6bn (€5bn) the company owes them into equity as part of a major restructuring of the group.

Nordic Aviation Capital, the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft, has been struggling to deal with the financial fallout of the Covid pandemic. It has a fleet of almost 500 jet and turboprop aircraft and is the world’s fifth largest lessor.

It said this morning that it has posted a $2.3bn loss for the 12 months to the end of June this year. That loss includes the impairment of aircraft and other intangible assets, combined with the effect of the pandemic on the group.

Last year, the lessor successfully completed a scheme of arrangement, with shareholders including a vehicle controlled by the family that owns Lego agreeing to inject $60m (€50m) into the company.

The lessor said today that it has agreed the outline terms of a framework agreement with its largest creditor groups that envisages Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) undertaking a $300m equity rights offering and securing a new $200m revolving credit facility.

NAC said that the $500m of additional capital it hopes to secure will support liquidity and help it “pursue growth in purchasing aircraft”.

“This will help NAC retain industry leadership in regional aviation and expand into other narrowbody aircraft types to diversify its product offering and leverage its platform and scale,” it said.

The framework agreement remains subject to the finalisation of detailed terms, the formal approval processes of the various parties and implementation.

Nordic Aviation Capital has also appointed former Gecas chief executive Norman CT Liu as its president, effective immediately. He was CEO at leasing giant GECAS from 2009 to 2016, and its chairman in 2016.

He will have a full-time, senior leadership role in the running of the business, and will report to NAC’s board of directors.

“I look forward to working with NAC’s global team and customer base in these highly challenging times”, said Mr Liu.

“We have much work to do on restoring the balance sheet and portfolio but I’m confident that we will be well-positioned as the industry recovers from the pandemic,” he added.

Justin Bickle, NAC’s vice chairman and chairman of its restructuring committee, welcomed the framework agreement with lenders.

“Throughout its 30-year history, NAC has had a fundamentally high performing, profitable business and a strong liquidity position, but like all players in the aviation sector, was not immune to the massive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged recovery period,” he said.

“We are confident that the restructuring contemplated by the framework will be the best and most efficient path for NAC to achieve a successful financial restructuring,” he added.

Mr Bickle said that the company believes it “will prosper in the coming years” under Mr Liu’s leadership.

The Irish Independent first revealed in March that NAC was considering restructuring options including Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States for some of its units there.

In recent weeks, it had also lined up PwC executive Declan McDonald to handle a possible examinership process in Ireland.

NAC said that it recognised lease revenue of $642m in the 12 months to the end of June this year, which was a 15pc year-on-year decline.

It generated cash flow of $225m from operations and made $98m of investments during the financial year. It ended the period with $233m in unrestricted cash.

It said that during the summer it saw a “strong pick-up” in placement activity, including 14 aircraft deliveries to customers across all regions. NAC lease extensions have also increased 45pc year-to-date, compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

NAC said that in consultation with some of its largest creditors, it has engaged an international executive search firm to identify potential director candidates for the company’s board following restructuring.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​