Lidl Ireland have committed to passing on the cut in the rate of VAT to their customers (stock image)

Lidl Ireland says it will cut prices from August 1st in line with the VAT cut announced as part of the July Stimulus Package.

It’s the first major retailer to commit to passing on the reduction in the standard rate of VAT from 23pc to 21pc. The cut is not due to come into force until September 1st.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Friday that business can opt to pass on the VAT cut or keep the difference to prop up their bottom line.

