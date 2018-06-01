Liberty Insurance to invest €2.5m in Irish female sport over the next 3 years

Liberty Insurance has announced it is to invest €2.5 million euro in female sporting initiatives for the next three years.

As part of the initiative, the car and home insurance company has created a new three-year sponsorship of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships.

€750,000 will also go towards women in sport marketing campaigns in 2018 alone. In addition to support of the championship, Liberty has launched a ‘Camogie Made Me Ready for the Real World’ campaign. The aim of the campaign is to show that attributes such as confidence, focus and resilience demonstrated on the field can be applicated off the pitch in real life too.

In the past, Liberty Insurance have supported a number of female athletes through their brand ambassador programme, including Olympian Annalise Murphy and former Ireland rugby captain Fiona Coghlan. Director of Customer & Markets at Liberty Insurance Deirdre Ashe, said that the sponsorship was a "testament" to Liberty's increased commitment to Irish women in sport.

“Liberty Insurance is committed to women in sport, and our €2.5 million investment in sponsorship, campaigns and events over the next 3 years is testament to this. “Increased focus on women in sport is needed to facilitate benefits on an individual and societal level. Our ambition over the last number of years has always been to raise the profile and recognition of women in sport and drive participation and engagement, which has really gained traction in the past 5 years."

Ms. Ashe added that the team are looking forward to working with their partners in the Camogie Association to "build new initiatives, continue to elevate the profile of women in sport and build on the significant progress made to date". "Liberty Insurance has been a great partner of the Camogie Association over the past three years and I am delighted that we are extending that partnership for the next three years. Camogie has achieved huge growth over the last number of years, with more people watching and playing than ever before."

