Liam Sheedy taking up full time role with Declan Kelly’s Teneo

Tipperary’s All Ireland winning hurling manager Liam Sheedy is to run the Irish arm of new division of Declan Kelly’s Teneo set up to advise corporate leaders on improving their performance.

Sheedy was a senior executive at Bank of Ireland in Munster until the end of last year and is joining Teneo in a full time role as Vice Chairman of Teneo Ireland.

Former Ireland and Lions rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll, a senior advisor to Teneo will also work with the new division.

Teneo is a US headquartered global business with divisions that advise corporate leaders on everything from communications to finance. It sponsors the Tipperary senior hurling team and was founded by Declan Kelly, who like Sheedy is a native of Portroe in the north of the county.

The new Teneo Performance arm aims to help companies navigate the long term social and business impacts brought about by the events of the last 12 months as the world gradually adjusts to new concepts of how work is undertaken and done every day.

The new business will help CEOs improve performance across all levels of their organisation through programs and organisational changes, built around new norms of diversity, inclusion, purpose and sustainability and fully integrated with new hybrid models of working, Teneo said.

The team in Ireland will also include Teneo Senior Managing Director Mary Dunphy and performance advisors James Bowen and Brian MacNeice, who joined Teneo last year through the acquisition of Kotinos Partners.

Online Editors