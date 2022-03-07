Less home baking and more food on the go sees grocery sales decline

Masks are no longer mandatory in supermarkets after restrictions were eased

CONSUMERS are baking less at home, shopping less online for groceries and buying fewer goods at supermarkets as the Covid pandemic wanes.

But new figures published this morning by research group Kantar show that while take-home grocery sales fell 4.5pc in the 12 weeks to February 20 compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, they’re still 11.1pc higher than two years ago, before the pandemic emerged.

And grocery inflation continues to make is presence felt, with shoppers seeing the cost of food and household products rise as they also grapple with soaring fuel prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Grocery inflation hit 2.4pc in the latest 12-week period, according to Kantar, marking the seventh consecutive month of rising costs for shoppers.

And supermarkets have been reining in price promotions too. Kantar said that the number of products being sold at a discount tumbled 10.9pc in the period compared to the corresponding period last year, as retailers sought to manage mounting supply costs.

“Prices are rising across the board and that’s really being felt at the grocery tills,” said Kantar senior retail analyst Emer Healy.

“We’re now starting to see this reflected in shopper behaviour, with people increasingly opting for private label lines over branded products in an attempt to drive down the cost of their weekly shop,” she said.

A return to the office and other workplaces for many people has resulted in a corresponding increase in the number of convenience products being bought at supermarkets.

Shoppers spent an extra €4.3m on chilled convenience items such as pizzas and ready meals in the latest period, the new figures show.

“With convenient options on the rise, home baking is clearly lower on shoppers’ agendas,” said Ms Healy. “Sales of flour, eggs and chocolate spreads were down 27.6pc, 20.6pc and 35pc respectively in the past four weeks.”

While the Covid crisis resulted in a surge in online shopping as people avoided physicals stores, a general reopening has seen its share of overall grocery shopping decline.

Kantar said the online grocery share of the multi-billion euro market here fell to 5.7pc in the latest period from 6.2pc in February last year.

“Shoppers are returning to stores and getting less delivered, and we’ve seen a 15pc drop in online grocery sales, to the tune of €9.4m, in the last four weeks as a result,” said Ms Healy.

She said that grocery retailers had invested heavily in their online sales infrastructure in the past couple of years especially, and that online sales have grown significantly since 2018.

“However, the growth of online grocery which we saw during the pandemic is now beginning to stabilise and has reached a natural ceiling as we ease back into life out of lockdown,” said Ms Healy.

Dunnes Stores had a 23pc share of the grocery market in the 12 weeks to February 20, while SuperValu had 22pc. Tesco had 21.9pc.