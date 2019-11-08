Legendary Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks is taken off the market

Iconic Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks has been taken off the market.

The nightclub was put up for sale in March of this year when the owner Cathal Jackson had some health concerns.

He put the nightclub and the Jackson Court Hotel up for sale in March of this year.

It was believed that the combined property could fetch more than €40m and that several approaches were made.

“We are very pleased to confirm that as Cathal has now recovered his health completely, he has decided to stay actively involved in the business,” a memo send to staff on Wednesday reads.

“As a result, he has now formally withdrawn the property from sale.

“Cathal and Paula would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all their staff for their support during this time,” the memo adds.

The memo also stated that the decision to put the iconic nightclub for sale was made “reluctantly”.

Copper Face Jacks declined to comment at time of publication.

Dermot Curtin of DC Curtin and Associates, who was managing the sale, confirmed to Independent.ie that the property has been pulled from the market.

Mr Curtin declined to comment further.

Speaking earlier this year, Mr Jackson reflected on his time with the nightclub when he initially put the property up for sale.

“Over the past 23 years I have been totally committed to setting up and establishing Copper Face Jacks as one of the most enduring and successful entertainment venues in Ireland," Mr Jackson said.

"It is now time to hand over the reins to new owners who have the energy and the expertise to take Coppers to the next level."

Coppers is probably the country’s best known nightclub and has been a rite of passage for young revellers for decades.

