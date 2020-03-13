Lebanon plans for IMF package but warns on terms causing 'suffering'

Lebanon's plan to tackle a financial and economic crisis will meet IMF recommendations and will be ready in weeks, its finance minister said yesterday, adding that any recourse to an IMF programme must be politically agreed and its terms should not cause suffering.

Speaking days after the heavily indebted state declared it could not meet coming debt payments, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said the official exchange rate of the Lebanese pound would be maintained for the "foreseeable future". He said this helped control inflation.

The plan being drawn up by Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government will form the cornerstone of efforts to pull Lebanon out of the worst financial crisis since independence in 1943. It will cover banking, financial and other economic reforms.

Lebanon has so far requested technical assistance from the IMF but not financial aid that would typically come as part of a programme of reforms. A team of IMF experts visited Lebanon last month.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice, speaking before Mr Wazni's remarks, underscored the need for Lebanon to draft a comprehensive plan.

"Given the severity of economic conditions in Lebanon, it's important that the government designs and implements properly a comprehensive package of reforms to effectively address the economic challenges and improve Lebanon's economic prospects," he said.

Mr Wazni said the IMF was ready to send experts back to Lebanon once the plan was ready. The government's plan would meet "the recommendations of the IMF" and include a plan that Beirut is drawing up with the World Bank.

Mr Wazni said Lebanon was in need of $25bn (€22.3bn) to $30bn of assistance over the next five years to get out of the crisis.

Reuters

Irish Independent