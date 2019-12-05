Leading the search: Google founders step down from Alphabet

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, will step down from their roles as chief executive officer and president of parent Alphabet Inc, the company said in a note on Tuesday.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, will also be the CEO of Alphabet. Both Mr Page and Mr Brin, the major shareholders, will remain on the company board.

"We are deeply committed to Google and Alphabet for the long term, and will remain actively involved as board members, shareholders and co-founders," the pair wrote. "In addition, we plan to continue talking with Sundar regularly, especially on topics we're passionate about."

Alphabet shares rose less than 1pc on the news. The stock closed at $1,294.74 in New York, leaving it up about 24pc so far this year.

Mr Page and Mr Brin started Google in 1998 and led the company for many years. In 2015, when it reorganised into the Alphabet holding company, Mr Page and Mr Brin stepped back by naming Mr Pichai CEO of Google.

Promoting Mr Pichai to lead Alphabet may address some concerns over Google's growing power which has sparked scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers. However, Mr Page and Mr Brin still control Alphabet through special voting stock.

Bloomberg

Indo Business