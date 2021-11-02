Latest corporate tax surge puts dent in deficit

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath (left) and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe unveil the Government's Budget for 2022 on October 12. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA

A surge in the amount of corporation tax paid in October is unlikely to be repeated, Finances officials have warned.

The latest Exchequer returns setting out tax paid and money spent by the Government show a deficit of €7.438bn from the start of the year to the end of October. It compares to a deficit of €11.68bn in the same period last year.

On a 12-month rolling basis the Exchequer recorded a deficit of just over €8bn. That gap is being funded by borrowing and is largely a result of additional spending related to the Covid pandemic, including wage supports and unemployment benefits.

The data shows tax receipts in October of €5.081bn. That was significantly higher than last year and well above forecast, with the primary driver being a very strong performance in corporation tax receipts including €300m in tax settlements.

Corporation tax receipts of €1.494bn in October compared with a target of €964m.

The total was boosted by settlement of tax cases but also reflected larger-than-profiled payments from the life sciences sector, the Department of Finance said.

“It is not expected that such a high level of receipts will be repeated in future years,” the Department said

For the year so far, corporation tax receipts of €9.5bn are now ahead of profile by €2bn, a dramatic swing higher.

Corporation tax income has hit new highs in recent years but is extremely volatile, driven more by the international profitability and corporate structures of tax resident multinationals than by the performance of the Irish economy.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reiterated on Monday that Ireland’s signing up to global tax rule changes via the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is likely to mean future corporate tax income will be around €2bn a year less than if the changes do not happen.

