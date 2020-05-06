Landmark Bewley's café to close permanently, with the loss of 110 jobs

The landmark Bewley's café on Dublin's Grafton Street is to close its doors permanently with the loss of 110 jobs, the company confirmed this evening.

The historic restaurant and café known as Bewley's Oriental Cafés has been an iconic Dublin landmark since it opened its doors in 1927.

But a combination of factors, including high rents and operating costs, coupled with the loss of footfall during the current Covid-19 lockdown has rendered the operation unsustainable.

In a statement this evening, the company said: "Bewley’s Café Grafton Street Limited confirms that the management of the Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street has written to staff to inform them that it is with deep regret and great sadness that it is likely to be necessary to permanently close the Café over the coming weeks.

"The proposed closure would result in the loss of all jobs in the Café. The management team will now enter into a period of consultation with the impacted employees.

"We would like to sincerely thank all of the staff who work in the business for their loyalty and dedication which has made Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street a landmark, iconic and memorable place to visit. We would also like to thank our loyal customers over the decades.

The café is currently owned by artist Paddy Campbell. It is a protected structure and a landmark for generations of Dubliners and visitors to the capital alike.

However, with annual rents of €1.5m, the impact of the lockdown was effectively a final nail in the coffin for the establishment, a source told Independent.ie.

It's understood the café's managing director Col Campbell told staff the grim news by email earlier today in which he said the additional costs involved to refit the restaurant to allow for social distancing once restaurants are allowed to re-open on June 29 was simply not viable and the café would be operating at a substantial loss into the future.

