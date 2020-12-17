Kingspan reshuffles leadership in response to Grenfell inquiry

KINGSPAN, the Cavan-based building materials company, has announced the departure of the managing director of its insulation boards division, which is at the centre of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

Peter Wilson (64), who is also a director of Kingspan Group plc, notified the board of his intention to retire at the end of the year from both his management and directorship roles.

The company has also appointed operations director Jim Carolan as group head of compliance and certification – a newly created role reporting to the group CEO Gene Murtagh Jr – reflecting the increased scrutiny on safety testing for Kingspan's products.

The changes in leadership signal a recognition of the seriousness of shortcomings the company has admitted existed in its UK insulation boards business, which have been revealed during the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire of June 2017.

"Mr Wilson's decision to retire reflects his view that now is the right time to hand over to new leadership at an important time for the insulation boards division," Kingspan said in a statement.

It is understood that Mr Wilson's retirement and the elevation of Mr Carolan are only the first of further changes to come for Kingspan and follow statements of unreserved apology by the company.

Kingspan's pivot comes after three punishing weeks of the Grenfell Tower inquiry, which broke for Christmas last week after evidence and testimony concerning the company's combustible Kooltherm K15 insulation. The product was controversially used in the tower's refurbishment, alongside other products.

For three days, Kingspan's director of technical and marketing, Adrian Pargeter, was under intense questioning over embarrassing internal communications detailing the company's public relations and political lobbying efforts.

The inquiry heard that in the six weeks after a devastating fire killed 72 residents of the apartment block on June 14, 2017, Kingspan hired PR firm Portland Communications to lobby MPs ahead of hearings by the parliamentary select committee on housing which was investigating the disaster.

Portland targeted influential senior politicians such as Michael Gove, Amber Rudd and Sajid Javid for an outreach campaign, stating in its strategy document: "It's time to get our message out to the people that matter...there is still immeasurable value in getting Kingspan's manifesto in front of these decision-makers."

The inquiry also heard evidence that Kingspan relied on outdated and incomplete test results to demonstrate its product was safe for high-rise structures. "All we do is lie in here," wrote one technical employee to another in a text exchange seen by the inquiry.

In a letter to staff yesterday, seen by the Irish Independent, Gene Murtagh Jr admitted "historical unacceptable conduct and process shortcomings" within the UK insulation boards division and said the problems were "being addressed with the utmost seriousness".

He went on to refer to "undeniable shortcomings that occurred in a part of our organisation that need to be acknowledged and addressed to underpin our unequivocal commitment to proper professional conduct and to fire safety".

He said the company would be taking decisive action to begin rebuilding trust, following significant changes already made to its fire testing protocols and a review of its product performance claims.

