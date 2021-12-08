Kingspan and Mercedes end F1 tie-up after Grenfell relatives backlash

Kingspan and the Mercedes Formula 1 team have ended a tie-up after the sponsorship provoked controversy in Britain due to the association of the Irish company’s products in with the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Kingspan’s K15 insulation was one of the products installed on Grenfell Tower during its refurbishment, although the majority of the insulation used on the west London tower block was made by another company.

However, Kingspan was heavily criticised after evidence presented to the inquiry examining how Grenfell Tower came to be coated in flammable materials which contributed to the rapid spread of a fire in June 2017 that killed 72 people.

That included emails indicating the company’s UK arm had relied on outdated and incomplete test results to demonstrate its product was safe for high-rise structures. "All we do is lie in here," wrote one technical employee to another in a text exchange seen by the inquiry.

The historic behaviour has been criticised by Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh but the partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team was criticised as insensitive by Grenfell survivors and bereaved relatives and by Britain’s Communities Secretary Michael Gove, a senior minister in the UK government.

In a statement, Cavan based Kingspan said it had mutually agreed with Mercedes to end the partnership.

“We are deeply aware of the sensitivities raised in recent days, and so we have jointly agreed that it’s not appropriate to move forward at the current point in time.”

“We had no role in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment. However, our Kingspan Insulation UK business is a core participant in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and fully supports the Inquiry’s important work,” Kingspan said.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the wholly unacceptable historical conduct and emails which emerged throughout the course of the Inquiry discovery process. We have sincerely apologised for these actions by a small group of employees at our Kingspan Insulation UK business. This in no way reflects Kingspan’s culture or values.”



