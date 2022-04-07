Kerry insurance broker GMIB sell for more than €100m

US headquartered AssuredPartners is understood to be paying north of €100m to enter the Irish market by acquiring family owned Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers Limited (GMIB).

The deal is one of the biggest in a string of acquisitions among Irish brokerages and adds a significant consolidator into the market where private equity backed buyers are already driving a deal making wave.

Industry sources put the deal value at more than €100m, putting it among the biggest deals in a busy sector.

Killarney based broker GMIB operates nationally from its Kerry base through its digital platform serving personal and commercial insurance customers and will target further growth via bolt-on deals and organically following the sale. It has 85 staff.

The transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is anticipated to complete in June 2022.

Growth in recent years is understood to be running in the order of 30pc annually and has seen GMIB placing in excess of €60m Gross Written Premium (GWP) annually and reporting revenues of €15m.

GMIB’s 85-strong team will all remain in place under the leadership of joint Managing Directors, Simon Gallivan and Denis Murphy. Tadgh Gallivan will remain in a non-executive capacity and will be involved in identifying further opportunities for expansion in the Irish market place.

AssuredPartners bill itself as one of the fastest-growing, independent insurance agencies in the United States, UK, Ireland and Europe and is entering the Irish market by acquiring a scalable growth platform in the Irish marketplace.

AssuredPartners has acquired in excess of 400 agencies, and has offices in 5 countries, 35 states in the US and has circa 8,500 employees making it one of the largest independently owned brokers in the world.

David Heathfield, CEO AssuredPartners UK & Europe, said: “We are delighted to have the talented team at GMIB join AssuredPartners. GMIB has a strong reputation and has demonstrated an enviable ability to scale their business organically over the last several years making it one of the largest independently owned brokers operating in the Irish market.”

Tadgh Gallivan, Chairman commented, “After 33 years building a successful and rapidly growing business, we are delighted to partner with AssuredPartners to become their platform for growth in the Irish market. The mutually strong cultural fit was evident from the outset of our discussions and in our shared ambition to further accelerate GMIB’s growth trajectory both organically and through acquisition.”

GMIB was advised by Deloitte Corporate Finance with Arthur Cox providing legal advice. William Fry and RPC provided legal advice to Assured Partners and PwC provided due diligence services.

