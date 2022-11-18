Kenny Jacobs to take over at DAA

Dublin and Cork airports operator DAA has appointed former Ryanair executive Kenny Jacobs as the company’s new CEO.

He will take up the role in January for a seven-year term. Dalton Philips left the business at the end of the summer and is now the head of stock market listed food business Greencore.

DAA’s chief financial officer, Catherine Gubbins, has been interim CEO since he left.

DAA, formerly the Dublin Airport Authority, became the focus of intense scrutiny at the end of May when passengers at Dublin Airport experienced huge security screening delays with hundreds missing flights as a result. The State owned business had let more than 1,000 staff go during the pandemic.

The airport operator made a €103m pre-exceptional loss last year, compared to a €183m pre-exceptional loss in 2020.

The Covid crisis has accounted for €387m in losses at the company over the past two years.

Kenny Jacobs was Ryanair’s chief marketing officer for six years until 2020 having joined the airline in January 2014 from Moneysupermarket.com, where he was also chief marketing officer.

Dublin Airport is currently undergoing a continuing capital infrastructure investment phase.

During the summer, its new €320m runway opened, while a number of other major projects are planned.

Cork Airport has also experienced a resurgence in passenger numbers. During the second quarter of this year, it handled 643,000, representing 88pc of the figure in the corresponding quarter in 2019.