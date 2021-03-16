KBC Ireland chief to take over bank’s Bulgarian arm in sweeping management change

KBC Ireland CEO Peter Roebben is to take over the bank's Bulgarian arm as part of a sweeping management change announced by the Belgian parent.

The Belgian executive will be replaced in Dublin by Ales Blazek, current Head of Data and Strategy at CSOB in the bank's Czech arm, subject to regulator approval.

KBC Ireland was rocked last year by an €18.3m fine in relation to the tracker mortgage scandal, though the origins of that pre dated Peter Roebben's time in the Irish role.

The bank has been growing in the Irish market where it is positioned as a digital first consumer bank with a growing share of the mortgage market. However, it remains weighed down by large boom era bad loans.

Online Editors