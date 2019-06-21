KBC Bank Group chairman Thomas Leysen to stand down

KBC Bank Group chairman Thomas Leysen is to stand down at the Belgium-headquartered bank’s next annual shareholders meeting, in May 2020. He has been chairman for eight years of the boards of directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance.

KBC Bank Group chairman Thomas Leysen is to stand down at the Belgium-headquartered bank’s next annual shareholders meeting, in May 2020. He has been chairman for eight years of the boards of directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance.

The Belgian businessman is also the chairman of Mediahuis, the Belgo-Dutch media group that is buying Independent News & Media (INM) in Ireland.

Mr Leysen said he plans stepping down at KBC Group, where he said he’d been able to contribute to shaping a focused strategy in the wake of the financial crisis, to accelerate the digital transformation, to ensuring the right people are in the right place. He also said he had been able to promote sustainability thinking throughout the group.

“With KBC in strong shape now, it seems to me that now is a good time for the group and for me to prepare for passing on the baton. I will work together with my colleagues on the board to ensure a smooth transition to a new chairman for the group,” he said.

Philippe Vlerick, vice-chairman of the board of KBC Group, added: “Thomas has been, and continues to be, an impressive chairman. Whilst we regret his decision, we respect his wishes and his motivation. We will now work with the nomination committee and the board to ensure an optimal succession.”

Online Editors