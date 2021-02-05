JUDGES are set to disappoint campaigners who are looking for major cuts in personal injuries pay-outs.

The 166-member Judicial Council is due to publish new guidelines today on lower award levels.

It comes after calls for reductions of up to 80pc in the award levels for personal injuries.

Lower awards levels could pave the way for lower insurance premiums.

Read More

Insurers have promised to lower premiums if the Judicial Council moves to reduce awards for minor injuries, which make up the bulk of claims.

A Government-appointed commission, headed by former President of the High Court Nicholas Kearns, found that whiplash-type soft-tissue damage awards in Ireland are typically 4.4 times higher than in the UK for broadly similar injuries.

He noted at the time that the Republic has “one of the most generous compensation systems in Europe”.

However, it is understood the judges have widened their comparison of award levels to include Northern Ireland along with England and Wales, something that was not raised by legal lobby groups in the past.

This will mean judges will fall well short of recommending in the new guidelines that award levels here fall in line with the recommendations in Mr Kearns’ Personal Injuries Commissions.

This is despite the fact that the Northern Irish market is tiny by comparison the one in England and Wales.

And award levels in England and Wales are set to fall further as new regulations are set to be implemented to reduce them again.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has been seeking an 80pc cut in the level of personal injury awards being granted by the courts for minor injuries.

It argues that this will reduce the cost of insurance, particularly public and employers' liability cover.

A cut of this size would bring the compensation in line with that being awarded by courts in England and Wales, but still leave it above that awarded in other European countries.

After the Judicial Council issues its guidelines it is expected that the Government will implement the new, lower guidelines by mid-July.

This is three months earlier than originally planned.

It is part the Government’s plan to bring down the cost of insurance premiums.

Policyholders have complained that decisions in personal injuries cases are inconsistent and urgently need to reflect international norms.

A recent report by two leading neurosurgeons found that 90pc of patients with whiplash attending a Dublin pain management clinic failed to return for additional treatment once their legal action was completed.

The unpublished finding, from a study of 100 patients of the Mater Hospital pain management service, is quoted in a paper by two leading neurosurgeons as evidence Ireland is experiencing “a whiplash epidemic” requiring urgent reform.

Read More

Online Editors