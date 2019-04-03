Johnston appointed CEO of Irish Offshore Operators' Association

The Irish Offshore Operators' Association (IOOA), which represents the offshore oil and gas industry, has appointed former government press secretary Mandy Johnston as its CEO.

The Irish Offshore Operators' Association (IOOA), which represents the offshore oil and gas industry, has appointed former government press secretary Mandy Johnston as its CEO.

A former adviser to then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Ms Johnston will be CEO of the representative organisation for companies licensed to explore for oil and gas in Irish offshore waters, where a number of licences have been granted.

Commenting on the appointment, Prof. Pat Shannon, Chairman of IOOA said: “In shaping a structured national policy and plan to transition to a low carbon future, we believe that a new, informed, evidence-based energy conversation is needed.

"We are delighted to have someone of Ms Johnston’s calibre and experience to join our organisation as our Chief Executive. She is an excellent communicator, who is equipped to lead a public-facing organisation, with strong leadership capabilities and background, and a thorough understanding of Ireland’s business, political and media landscape”.

Ms Johnston said: “I am looking forward to working with Ireland’s offshore industry to identify a future direction shared by our members and by stakeholders on issues including the environment, legislation and employment.

"Working together, we will make a valuable contribution to the national dialogue and play an important role in the development of the Irish offshore industry and Ireland’s sustainable energy future.”

Irish Independent