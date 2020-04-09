| 6.5°C Dublin

John Lynch: ‘Brilliance matched by wit, humour and humility’

Former CIE chief John Lynch Expand

Emmet Oliver

John Lynch, the former executive chairman of CIÉ, passed away early on Thursday in a Dublin hospital. He was 79.

He is survived by his partner Kathy O’Shea and extended family.

Dr Lynch, who lived in Blackrock, Co Dublin, was a columnist with the Irish Independent after retiring from CIÉ. He also served until recently on the Press Council of Ireland. He was perhaps unique in being appointed to the boards of State companies by ministers from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Labour and the Progressive Democrats.