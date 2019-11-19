WeWork to begin cutting jobs ahead of 5-year plan

WeWork has said it will begin job cuts "in earnest" this week in a bid to increase efficiency and accountability at the struggling office-sharing firm.

WeWork has said it will begin job cuts "in earnest" this week in a bid to increase efficiency and accountability at the struggling office-sharing firm.

Executive chairman Marcelo Claure told staff in an email yesterday that the process, which will involve eliminating and scaling back some functions and responsibilities, "will make us stronger and better able to generate even more opportunities over the coming months and years".

Soon after withdrawing its registration for an initial public offering in September, WeWork told staff to brace for extensive job cuts.

Sources have said the cuts could total about 2,000 jobs or some 16pc of the global workforce. Some of those cuts have already begun.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In