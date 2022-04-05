US tech firm NS1 to create 30 jobs in Cork

US tech firm NS1 is to hire at least 30 computer engineers in Cork over the next two years as it expands its Irish presence.

The Government-supported company is securing office space in Cork city but will make remote working available to its new hires, the state’s development agency, IDA Ireland, said in a statement.

Ireland will serve as a hub for future hires throughout Europe, IDA Ireland said, complementing NS1’s sales-focused London team and working with other sites in the United States and Vietnam.

NS1 is based in New York and builds software to help businesses manage internet traffic, including NS1 Connect, a cloud-based platform for application delivery.

It counts Uber, Dropbox, Salesforce, ebay and LinkedIn among its clients.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said the planned expansion in Cork highlights “the rich pool of talent available in the area”.

“This new facility will play a key role in the expansion of NS1’s global engineering presence and I wish the team all the best in this exciting new chapter,” he said.

The firm intends to create an engineering centre of excellence at its new site in Cork, training emerging tech talent in the latest cloud technologies and advanced programming languages.

NS1’s chief product officer David Coffey said Cork was a top choice for the company.

“The type of talent I’ve seen in the Cork market aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy as we build products at a scale to meet global demand,” he said.

“When locations for expansion were initially explored by NS1, Cork was top of the list for me based on the incredible success I’ve had establishing centres of excellence here in the past.”

Last year was NS1’s eighth consecutive year of annual recurring revenue growth, according to the firm.

Earlier this month NS1 said it will continue responding to network traffic coming from Russia, particularly for NS1 customers producing news, education, or social resources.